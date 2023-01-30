Departed AEW star says he "didn't know" Cody Rhodes would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes' iconic return to WWE WrestleMania last year apparently came as a surprise for a former AEW star.

The American Nightmare had been a part of Tony Khan's roster ever since the Jacksonville-based promotion was established in 2019. Although he never won the AEW World Title, Cody set a new record by bagging the TNT Championship three times.

Cody Rhodes' last match in Tony Khan's company was in January 2022 against Sammy Guevara. The bout was critically acclaimed, which resulted in Guevara picking up the TNT title again. Cody soon left the brand to join WWE.

In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, former AEW Superstar Frankie Kazarian spoke about the American Nightmare's departure. Kazarian revealed that he knew about Cody's departure before he announced it publicly.

"Yeah, kind of. I knew, I mean I didn't know he was gonna show up at Mania. I had ideas and hints, but yeah, we had talked... I am so proud of that guy man." (0:53 - 1:15)

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes suffered a new injury at WWE Royal Rumble this year

While Cody made his return to the Stamford-based Promotion after a considerable hiatus, he suffered yet another injury at the Royal Rumble last night.

The American Nightmare wowed fans by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match in WWE. He eliminated Gunther in the closing moments of the match. However, the victory came at a price, as he apparently injured his eardrums. In an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive after the match, Cody stated the following:

"Don't tell anyone, don't put it on a medical report, but I popped my eardrums. So, what a night not to hear that much. But I could hear them loud enough and it's a beautiful moment," he said. [2:53 - 3:02]

As of now, it remains to be seen how soon he will recover to be back in action.

