Departed WWE Superstar could "reinvent themselves" under Tony Khan, says 7-time world champion

Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) potential signing with AEW has prompted comments from wrestling legend Paul Wight.

Mercedes' Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance caused quite a stir in the pro-wrestling community. Despite her inclination towards being a part of the New Japan scene, it does not necessarily diminish the chances of an AEW signing. With NJPW and AEW working closely together, stars like Kenny Omega often appear in both Promotions.

Speaking about the Boss potentially joining Tony Khan's roster in an interview with TMZ Sports, AEW star Paul Wight gave his two cents on why her signing with Jacksonville-based Promotion would be helpful:

“I think she’d be a tremendous asset to any company. She’s a star and has an incredible fan following. Any company would be glad to have her. For a long time, everyone got spoiled because there was one company to work for. Now there are multiple viable companies again to work for. It gives talents an opportunity to express themselves and create the deals they want to make. It gives a chance for someone stagnant in one company to reinvent themselves.” (H/T: TMZ Sports)

Another AEW star commented on the potential signing of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone

Paul Wight's thoughts about Mercedes signing with Tony Khan are apparently shared by former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy as well.

Before her rebranding as Mercedes Mone, Sasha Banks made a name for herself in WWE. Even after her walkout, she was surprisingly able to hold on to her star power. This was mentioned by Matt Hardy in an episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast:

"She’s a big star. There’s no if, ands, or buts about it. She really has put a ton of equity on her name, and on her character, on her identity as a pro wrestler. She’s been able to continue to hold that as she hasn’t even working with WWE. She’s kept herself in the headlines, which is great. Her coming to AEW would be a big deal. I feel like in some ways it would be very similar to, almost like a Cody situation in some ways. It’s like a huge jump. It would have that feel, yeah," Hardy said. (H/T :Fightful)

It remains to be seen what the future holds for her in her ventures outside of WWE.

