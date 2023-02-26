Departed WWE Superstar reportedly not interested in long-term deal with AEW

Speculation has arisen that a former WWE Superstar may be in talks with AEW for a potential deal. Mercedes Moné, (fka Sasha Banks) has been making waves in the wrestling world since her NJPW debut.

These rumors have been fueled by one-third of the Trios Champion and EVP, Kenny Omega, who teased an inter-gender tag team match with her. The tweet has sparked speculation amongst fans that a potential deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion for Moné could be in the works.

There is speculation that Mercedes Moné may appear at Forbidden Door 2 in a collaboration with AEW. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Moné has the option to compete at the event if she chooses to. But she does not seem interested in signing a long-term deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers 🏼 🏼 🏼

Time to go global! #njBITV

Mercedes Monè is the NEW IWGP Women’s Champion!Time to go global! Mercedes Monè is the NEW IWGP Women’s Champion!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼Time to go global! 💵 💵💵 #njBITV https://t.co/yajOaZTHEw

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Moné is scheduled for two more matches with STARDOM. This includes one with Mayu Iwatani on April 23, but she was not announced for NJPW’s shows in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. in April. Mercedes Moné recently became the second IWGP Women’s Champion when she defeated KAIRI.

Mercedes Moné and AEW EVP meet backstage

Mercedes Moné was recently seen backstage with Kenny Omega. Moné released a new mini-documentary that includes behind-the-scenes footage from her debut in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last month in Tokyo, Japan.

The documentary was released less than 24 hours before her challenge for the IWGP Women's Championship against KAIRI at the NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view in San Jose, CA. Some of the footage includes Moné meeting Kenny Omega, the IWGP United States Heavyweight and AEW World Trios Champion.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Mercedes Monè meeting with Kenny Omega backstage at Wrestle Kingdom 17.



What a wholesome deal. Mercedes Monè meeting with Kenny Omega backstage at Wrestle Kingdom 17.What a wholesome deal. https://t.co/VDvZFTo3qa

Footage has emerged of the two stars meeting ahead of the event, with both appearing to be impressed with each other.

Do you think Mercedes Moné will make her debut in Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

