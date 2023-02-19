WATCH: Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) spotted in backstage video with major AEW star

The former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné was recently spotted backstage with a former AEW World Champion.

Mercedes is quite possibly one of the biggest stars the Stamford-based Promotion has ever produced. She has been the Women's Champion several times to date, in addition to bagging 3 WWE Women's Tag Team titles over the years. She is currently in NJPW, having made her debut in the Japanese pro-wrestling scene at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

It recently surfaced that Mercedes had interacted with Japanese veteran Kenny Omega.

The Cleaner has of course been instrumental in building the prominence of NJPW over the years, having made his name there.

Mercedes Moné recently commented on her time away from WWE

The former WWE superstar seemingly does not regret walking away from the Stamford-based Promotion.

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the former Champion spoke about how her newfound freedom has been a blessing to her so far. She also explained how she is now living up to her nickname of 'The Boss:'

"It’s really an opportunity to really choose things for myself and to really be my moniker for the past 10 years. To be a boss. To be built on success. To do everything yourself and evolve into a CEO. To be a boss of my own IP. A boss of my own schedule. It has been such a crazy journey so far to figure it out because I’ve been used to such a system, but it has been such a blessing. I haven’t had such growth in my life like I”ve had in the past nine months. For me, it has been an incredible experience and journey," said Moné.

As of now, it remains to be seen what's next for Mercedes Moné in the pro-wrestling scene.

