Mercedes Moné (f.k.a Sasha Banks) recently opened up about her experience after parting ways with WWE last year.

The former RAW Women's Champion departed the company after she and her former tag team partner Naomi were suspended for walking out of the red brand last May. The 31-year-old went on to sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling and is set to make her in-ring debut at Battle In The Valley tonight against KAIRI.

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Mercedes Moné was asked what her mindset is and what it feels like to have all this freedom now that she's no longer with WWE. She described it as a blessing.

"It’s really an opportunity to really choose things for myself and to really be my moniker for the past 10 years. To be a boss. To be built on success. To do everything yourself and evolve into a CEO. To be a boss of my own IP. A boss of my own schedule. It has been such a crazy journey so far to figure it out because I’ve been used to such a system, but it has been such a blessing. I haven’t had such growth in my life like I”ve had in the past nine months. For me, it has been an incredible experience and journey," said Moné.

Mercedes Moné is living her dream

The former RAW Women's Champion is excited to be a part of NJPW, as she's always wanted to compete in Japan.

Mercedes Moné is ready to make her dreams come true when she steps into the ring at Battle In The Valley.

"To follow my dreams, my purpose, my path and my alignment. This has always been a dream of mine for a long time. Everything is feeling right. I feel so honored to be part of such an amazing, prestigious company as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom where we are kick starting this New Japan women’s division. We want to make headways in women’s wrestling for this new period of time."

Mercedes Moné will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the event, a title she has never held before.

