Details on backstage heat on AEW star for injuring Eddie Kingston - Reports

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Bad Boy Joey Janela revealed that he is not re-signing with AEW.

During the interview, Janela deduced that the reason he has received a cold shoulder from the higher-ups at AEW is probably because of his match with Eddie Kingston on Dark. This has now been confirmed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Joey Janela faced Eddie Kingston on an episode of Dark where the Bad Boy hit Kingston with a superkick which resulted in the Mad King injuring his orbital bone. This put the latter out of action, resulting in a delay in his heated feud with Chris Jericho.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that Joey Janela's suspicion of having heat due to the incident and as a result not being offered an extension on his deal was indeed right.

Here's what Johnson said about the situation:

“There was a lot of heat on him for the Kingston injury, as it prevented Kingston from traveling for several weeks and changed plans for TV and the Jericho feud as the promotion waited for Kingston to heal."

Eddie Kingston got powerbombed through a table on AEW Dynamite

After coming off a loss to CM Punk, Eddie Kingston finally won a big match at Revolution when he made Chris Jericho tap out to the stretch plum in what was an instant classic. After the bout, Jericho did not shake Kingston's hand despite promising him that he would do so if the Mad King was to be victorious.

On AEW Dynamite, Jericho came out to address his actions from Revolution and was joined in the ring by Eddie Kingston. After a verbal exchange between the two and a shake of hands, they were attacked by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

Santana and Ortiz came out to make the save. However, it was all a ruse from Jericho as Eddie alongside Pride and Powerful were attacked. Le Champion aligned himself with 2point0 and Garcia alongside Jake Hager to form a new stable.

The newly formed faction, now known as the Jericho Appreciation Society powerbombed Kingston through a table. It remains to be seen how the feud goes as Eddie will be out for revenge on the Demo God.

