Details of Bryan Danielson's conversation with Vince McMahon before he left WWE to sign with AEW

Bryan Danielson was recently in conversation with F4WOnline, and during the interview, the AEW star revealed details of his conversation with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE.

Danielson started by mentioning that he doesn't intend on revealing the conversations he had with the WWE Chairman, as McMahon is a very private person.

However, the former WWE Champion revealed the one condition he had for Vince McMahon prior to leaving WWE for AEW. Danielson stated:

"I don't like to divulge my conversations with Vince [McMahon] at all because I know he's a very private person. But one of the things, when I finally made my decision I'm like, 'Okay, I'm set on this decision', and he was kind of asking me why and I said, 'You know, there's part of me too that just wants to be able to bleed'. And he immediately said, 'Well, I'm sorry I'll never be able to give you that'. So yeah, it's not like I want to do it all the time. There's something, I don't know, incredibly life affirming about it, as strange as that sounds." - said Bryan Danielson. [2:00-2:47]

Check out Danielson's full interview below:

Bryan Danielson will be in action at AEW Revolution 2022

Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2022. On the back of two matches against Hangman Adam Page, Danielson shifted his focus towards Moxley after having failed to win the AEW World Championship.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON "I'd like to promote people getting off of social media."



"I'm not going to name my Twitter account or my Instagram account."



Bryan Danielson on WOR "I'd like to promote people getting off of social media.""I'm not going to name my Twitter account or my Instagram account."Bryan Danielson on WOR https://t.co/iWwO8IY2zp

Danielson's initial proposal to Moxley was to ally with the former AEW World Champion. However, Moxley had other intentions and claimed that he doesn't usually team up with anyone until and unless he bleeds with them. Hence, the two men will engage in what promises to be a brutal match at Revolution.

In the lead-up to AEW Revolution 2022, Danielson defeated young up-and-comers such as Lee Moriarty and Daniel Garcia. On the final Dynamite in the build-up to the pay-per-view, Danielson scored a win over Christopher Daniels before being confronted by Jon Moxley in the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit F4WOnline Smack Talk and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Pratik Singh