Details of who created Jay Briscoe tribute on AEW Dynamite disclosed; garners heartfelt reactions from wrestling world

On this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe. Jay's brother, Mark Briscoe, competed in the main event against Jay Lethal.

AEW also shared a heartwarming tribute video in honor of Jay. Many stars, including WWE's Sami Zayn, reacted to it.

The video was put together by Zane Decker, who previously worked with Ring of Honor and is now working under the Jacksonville-based promotion. Giancarlo Dittamo confirmed the same on Twitter:

"Zane Decker, who was previously with ROH, now AEW poured his heart into this over the last week and did a difficult but beautiful job paying tribute a longtime friend. Zane is not on Twitter." wrote Dittamo.

In reaction, the wrestling world sent heartfelt messages to the late great Jay, while many also praised Decker for the incredible work, including WWE star Mustafa Ali.

Tony Khan recently commented on putting together Mark Briscoe's AEW debut match

Tony Khan recently commented on how hard he had to work to get Mark Briscoe on national television.

On Jay Briscoe's 39th birthday, Mark made his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion against a man The Briscoe Brothers were familiar with, Jay Lethal.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan said:

"It’s going to be a great match to honor a great man. These two men requested this match. Wednesday would be the 39th birthday of the late, great Jay Briscoe. His longtime friend and rival, Jay Lethal, and his brother, Mark Briscoe, wanted to have this match to honor the legacy of Jay Briscoe and I fought hard to make it happen and I’m really excited about the match."

Last year, Mark and Jay Briscoe won the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships by beating FTR. On Dynamite, Mark walked out with both the tag belts.

