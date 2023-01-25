"I fought hard to make it happen" - Tony Khan discusses Mark Briscoe's upcoming debut on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan recently announced that Mark Briscoe will be making his AEW debut on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. This will be Mark's first foray into in-ring action since the untimely passing of his brother Jay Briscoe.

Jay and Mark Briscoe were reportedly banned from being shown on AEW TV by Warner Bros Discovery network officials. As a result, last week's episode of Dynamite could not be the Jay Briscoe Tribute show.

Tony Khan worked hard to get Mark Briscoe on television and succeeded. On his late brother's 39th birthday, Mark will take on Jay Lethal on Dynamite. The AEW president discussed the match during an interview with Battleground Podcast.

"It’s going to be a great match to honor a great man. These two men requested this match. Wednesday would be the 39th birthday of the late, great Jay Briscoe. His longtime friend and rival, Jay Lethal, and his brother, Mark Briscoe, wanted to have this match to honor the legacy of Jay Briscoe and I fought hard to make it happen and I’m really excited about the match."

Tony Khan stated that he thinks the match will be great and that everyone is rooting for the Briscoe family.

"I believe it’s going to be a great one, and it’s great that they’re going to be able to honor the legacy of somebody that everybody in pro wrestling has so much respect for, the great Jay Briscoe, on his 39th birthday. With everything happening, this is going to be something really great for everybody in the locker room who is rallying around the Briscoe family." (h/t: Fightful)

What else is announced for AEW Dynamite?

A number of matches, other than Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal, have been announced for the Wednesday night show.

Three tag team matches are on the card as of now. JungleHook (Jungle Boy and Hook) will take on The Firm’s Ethan Page and Matt Hardy. The Acclaimed will square off against The Gunn Club, while Ricky Starks and Action Andretti will look to settle their differences against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Bryan Danielson will take on Brian Cage in order to keep his title hopes for AEW Revolution 2023 alive. Darby Allin will put his TNT Championship on the line against Buddy Matthews while Toni Storm is set to battle Ruby Soho.

