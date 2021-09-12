Update on potential match between Kenny Omega and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion - Reports

The current AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, was ranked number one in this year's PWI 500. Shortly afterwards, Omega engaged in a social media altercation with Will Ospreay but reports have now suggested that there are currently no plans for a match between the two.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Omega and Ospreay might not cross paths with one another. Despite the social media back-and-forth between the two, the two former NJPW colleagues aren't likely to cross paths inside the squared circle.

In this year's PWI 500, Ospreay was ranked number seven. Taking to Twitter, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion wrote, I’d beat up number 1 any day of the week and twice on Wednesdays…just saying.” The aforementioned tweet from Ospreay was clearly a dig at Kenny Omega.

Here's the tweet from Will Ospreay:

I’d beat up number 1 any day of the week and twice on Wednesdays…..just saying https://t.co/VdZ26ul6rm — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 8, 2021

In response to the tweet from Ospreay, Kenny Omega wrote that NJPW has been ice cold since he left. The AEW World Champion even mentioned that one of the guys from the New Japan roster should've been the guy when Omega left. He also indirectly referenced Roman Reigns to conclude:

Your promotion has been so ice cold since I left that not even Meltzer can convince his followers that you were part of any BITW conversation.



It hurts me, bruv. One of you dorks should have been the guy. Turned out a bigger dog was my only competition. https://t.co/VhqRWQQh6Q — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 8, 2021

Ospreay then responded to the former Bullet Club leader by mentioning that since he left New Japan, the promotion has sold out Madison Square Garden and also sold more tickets at the Tokyo Dome.

The leader of The United Empire even told Omega to open The Forbidden Door, thus teasing a match between the two:

Last chat we had was “you need to be the guy”



Since then you left we sold out MSG, sold more tickets at the Tokyo dome than ever before, and put on banger after banger.



A pandemic put the breaks on & you know it.



Open that door, let’s have this conversation https://t.co/vOIpsUktdt — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 8, 2021

Could Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have a match at some point down the road?

Considering that AEW is in a working relationship with NJPW, chances are that Kenny Omega could have a match with Will Ospreay at some point down the road. It is only a matter of when the two promotions decide to run an angle between the two and have Ospreay and Omega cross paths.

As things stand though, Kenny Omega is currently in a feud against Bryan Danielson. Whereas, Ospreay is expected to introduce a new member of The United Empire at the upcoming NJPW Autumn Attack shows.

What do you make of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreays back-and-forth on Social Media? Would you like to see a dream match between the two generational talents take place in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

