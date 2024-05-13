Details of freak Rey Mysterio WWE injury revealed by AEW star: "Oh my God, I'm so sorry!"

AEW star recently revealed details of how he accidentally injured Rey Mysterio once. The star being discussed here is John Hennigan (fka John Morrison).

John is a former WWE star who worked in the promotion for more than a decade. Currently, he works under the All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor banner and also makes appearances for independent circuits.

Last week, Hennigan sat down for an interview with McKenzie Mitchell of THREADS. During the conversation, he disclosed that he once cut Rey Mysterio's face by mistake during a match.

He said, "I went too far once on a set of tights because I had asked for these really kind of expensive studs that were elevated and I remember I wrestled Rey [Mysterio] and at the end of the match - it was a short match - he took his mask off and showed me where the studs cut his face, very nicely pulled me aside and he's like, ‘Hey Johnny. You can't wear those tights again.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’m so sorry.’ And I immediately stopped doing that."

He added that instead of being harsh or rude for hurting him, the WWE Hall of Famer was very calm about the situation.

"And also it made me realize that he's like the GOAT in terms of best person, best wrestler, best everybody because there are a lot of people that would have had like a tantrum and yelled about it but he just pulled me aside quietly and told me that." [From 14:23 to 15:22]

Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston share an emotional moment

Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston were two of the 16 participants in this year's King of the Ring tournament. The two recently clashed at the Macon Centreplex Coliseum in Macon, Georgia during a WWE Live event.

It was the first time these two superstars went head-to-head in a singles match. The New Day member picked up the victory after pinning his opponent courtesy of the Trouble in Paradise.

Expand Tweet

After the match, they shared an emotional and respectful moment. They shook hands and Kofi helped Rey Mysterio get back on his feet. Kofi has now advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament and is set to face Gunther in his next match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback