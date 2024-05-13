[WATCH] WWE shares unseen footage of emotional Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio moment after King of the Ring match

Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio shared an emotional moment after their first-round matchup in the King of the Ring tournament. WWE has released the unseen footage between the two former WWE Champions on social media.

Kingston and Mysterio are two of the 16 participants in this year's King of the Ring tournament. The two high-flying veterans faced each other at a WWE Live Event in Macon, Georgia.

It was also their first one-on-one match ever, which was a bonus treat for the fans inside the Macon Centreplex Coliseum. Kingston got the win after hitting Mysterio with a Trouble in Paradise. The legendary luchador missed the 619, allowing The New Day member to capitalize on his mistake.

Kofi Kingston showed respect to the WWE Hall of Famer after their historic match. The two shook hands, with Kingston helping Rey Mysterio to his feet and raising his hands as fans cheered the former WWE Champions.

Kingston moves to the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament. He will face Gunther, who defeated Sheamus to qualify. It's going to be a hard matchup for Kingston since they have been dealing with Imperium for a while now.

Kofi Kingston excited about staying on RAW after WWE draft

The New Day stayed on WWE RAW following the draft and Kofi Kingston is excited about facing new tag teams soon. Kingston told the Battlegrounds podcast that there are exciting new matchups for him and Xavier Woods.

"We got a lot of new tag teams to mix it up with. ... But now that everything, the dust has settled, as they say, I think that it's great, man, it's going to be awesome. 'Raw' is amazing, totally stacked right now with all the people that we got on here, so I'm looking forward to seeing what we do and what we bring to the table," Kingston said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Kingston and Woods have not won a tag team championship on the main roster since 2021, but they did hold the NXT Tag Team Championships last year. They will need to find a way to beat the Awesome Truth if they want to win their 13th tag team title.

