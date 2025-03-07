Details of the huge promise Tony Khan made to himself in 2020; truth on if he rejects AEW stars' ideas

AEW President Tony Khan opened up on the promise he made to himself years ago regarding the company's creative direction. Tony also revealed whether he rejects the creative pitches of the stars.

All Elite Wrestling has undoubtedly been on a run of great shows in recent weeks. There have been rumors that AEW President Tony Khan has been more in the weeds lately to handle the entire creative process. Speaking on the Revolution 2025 Media Call, Khan opened up on his promise from years ago and whether he says no to some creative ideas.

Tony Khan revealed that he promised himself back in 2020, during New Year's Eve, that he would produce great TV shows even if he had to reject some people's creative ideas. Khan disclosed that lately, the shows have been majorly presented by him, also admitting he should've gone that route years ago.

AEW has been under fire over the past few months over the booking and creative direction. Khan now seems to have taken matters into his own hands as he revealed that he needed to push back more on others' ideas.

Tony concluded by saying he enjoys being collaborative, but telling people "no" is a part of the process. Therefore, it is safe to say that Khan is not hesitant to reject creative pitches made by the stars.

Tony Khan opened up on the recent AEW releases

Recently, AEW reportedly let popular stars such as Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, Miro, and Rey Fenix go after months of not putting them on TV. When asked about the same during the Revolution 2025 Media Call, Khan admitted it was the right thing to do for both parties.

"It felt like the right thing for the company and everyone involved at this point. That's the thinking behind that. It's on a case by case basis and they are all different situations. In this case, they did have similar outcomes. It's fair to ask why now and why I wouldn't have done that before. I just decided that's what I thought was the right thing to do at this point," Khan stated.

Ricky Starks has already made his move to NXT after his AEW release, while Rey Fenix, Malakai Black, and Miro are rumored to be heading to WWE as well.

Meanwhile, AEW is set to host the Revolution PPV on March 9.

