Details of the legitimacy of major AEW star's injury - Reports

On last week's episode of Dynamite Grand Slam, MJF defended his AEW World Title against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. In the closing moments of the match, Adam Cole entered the arena to provide an assist to the champ. While MJF retained his title, Cole suffered an ankle injury running down the ramp.

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, it was revealed that Cole broke his ankle at multiple points, and will have to undergo surgery. On AEW's upcoming pay-per-view WrestleDream, Cole and MJF were scheduled to defend the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Righteous. Due to his inability to wrestle, Cole wanted to relinquish the titles but MJF insisted on defending the titles alone in a handicap match on Sunday.

Due to the turn of events and nature of wrestling, some suspected that the injury was not real, but was just for storyline purposes. In the closing minutes of Dynamite, some masked men attacked Jay White, who had a back-and-forth promo segment with MJF earlier. In addition, DPW (Deadlock Pro-Wrestling) announced The Panama City Playboy's match against Chris Danger after his injury but later took it away. This fueled doubts that Cole might not be injured.

Fighful Select reported that there is word within AEW that the 34-year-old is scheduled for surgery. It has been reported that he was seen in crutches and required assistance for movement. The report also said that the talent thought Cole had suffered an ankle strain, but that may not be true.

Per Fightful Select, after the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Adam Cole went to the hospital and came out with crutches. While it is unknown if and how the ROH Tag Team champion will be factored into upcoming shows, FS reported that he is not expected to attend the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Collision.

AEW World Champion MJF names three WWE Superstars as the ingredients of a perfect wrestler

During a promotional event for AEW Grand Slam, Mike Janela asked MJF to name the wrestlers he considered perfect in the department of looks, promo skills, and in-ring ability and applied a condition that the 26-year-old could use his own name.

In his reply, The Salt of the Earth named WWE Superstars Triple H, Roddy Piper, and Shawn Michaels as the wrestlers whom he thinks are perfect based on looks, promo skills, and in-ring ability, respectively.

“[For the] look, I’m gonna go with Triple H,” Friedman said. “Promo, I’m gonna go with [Roddy] Piper. … In-ring ability, I’m gonna go with Shawn Michaels.” MJF said. (H/t ITR Wrestling)

