Details on WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes offering 21-year-old female star to join AEW

WWE Superstar and former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes reportedly extended an offer to a 21-year-old female star Julia Hart to join AEW.

Julia Hart's ascent in All Elite Wrestling has been remarkable. As the manager/valet for the House of Black faction, she has made a significant impact alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews.

Before joining the House of Black, Hart displayed her wrestling prowess by competing against top-tier talents like Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, and Dr. Britt Baker.

In a recent interview with Taylor Wilde, Hart revealed the pivotal role her wrestling school, The Nightmare Factory, played in her journey to AEW. Just three months after completing her training, her talent caught the attention of then-EVP Cody Rhodes.

“So there was nothing in Minnesota for wrestling, and then I saw I think it was an ad for the Nightmare Factory that said apply now. I was like, ‘I think I’ll just try it.’ I wrote like a fricking essay and then two weeks later, I think it was the day after my birthday, QT’s wife texted me and [asked] if I was still interested."

She continued:

"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ I remember I ran outside and told my parents I was moving to Georgia. A month later, I moved to Georgia, and I started training and then three months after the camp, Cody asked me to come to AEW. The Varsity Blonds saw me and were like, ‘Oh my god, she fits our gimmick’ and that was it,” Hart said. [H/T - Fightful]

Hart recently secured a victory in a hard-hitting No Holds Barred match against Anna Jay on the May 10 episode of Dynamite.

As she continues to make her mark in professional wrestling, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in her promising career.

AEW star Anna Jay says she hates House of Black member Julia Hart

Despite recent setbacks, AEW star Anna Jay harbors animosity towards her rival Julia Hart.

A tweet by The Loaded Wrestling Podcast's Twitter account highlighting Julia Hart's contrasting gimmicks sparked a response from Jay.

She expressed her disdain for both of Hart's personas, indicating that the bitterness between the two wrestlers remains.

"Awww I hate both but that's just me," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

As fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the feud between Anna Jay and Julia Hart, it is clear that their animosity is far from resolved.

