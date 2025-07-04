Devastating blow to Tony Khan and AEW ahead of All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 is right around the corner, and there is some devastating news for Tony Khan. This is something that might have huge ramifications given how close the event is.

On Wednesday, a big deal was made out of Dynamite 300. It was the 300th episode of the company's flagship show, and it was pushed as a big event. There were a lot of major incidents that happened during the special show.

'Hangman' Adam Page and Jon Moxley agreed to a Texas Death Match at All In, while Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega reunited after a long time. However, despite all that, it has now been revealed that the ratings were well below the previous week.

The week before AEW Dynamite 300, the show pulled in 613k viewers. Sadly, for Dynamite 300, the number of viewers was less than that, as the show could only pull 584k according to the Programming Insider. One small improvement was that the rating between the 18 to 49 demographic went up from 0.15 to 0.16.

Hangman Adam Page attacks Marina Shafir at AEW Dynamite 300

As mentioned earlier, Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley agreed to have a Texas Death Match at AEW All In 2025. It was a tense meeting that ended up with the Death Riders ganging up on Page and attacking him.

However, after they attacked him and as they were going away via their traditional route through the fans, Marina Shafir was tasked with getting Jon Moxley’s briefcase. Page, in a moment of rage, jumped over the ropes and took her out with a buckshot lariat.

It was a move that shocked all the fans and also Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley. This has made sure that the match between the two bitter rivals will be a hotly contested one, and needless to mention, will have a lot riding on it.

