Diamond Dallas Page confirms top star's AEW return

Veteran wrestler Diamond Dallas Page recently confirmed the return status of an AEW star. This star hasn't been in action since last year.

Britt Baker has been one of the top stars in AEW's women's division. She is one of the most popular stars in the company and has been involved in some of the best storylines. Her popularity saw her become the AEW Women's World Champion in 2021.

However, the 33-year-old hasn't been in action since last year due to an injury. Her last match was in September 2023 when she faced Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Diamond Dallas Page confirmed that Britt Baker was on the cusp of making her in-ring return.

“She’s [Britt Baker] been off TV for a while because of injury. She’s coming back; she looks amazing. Her body looks great, and she was blown away by the pump that she got. She was live and ready to go. She was a little intimidated by the cold plunge, as most everybody is who has never done it. She got in there. It’s all mental. Within a minute, she owned it. She stayed for three minutes. It’s like 41 degrees!” said Page.

He continued:

“It was a great day all around. Just talking about the business, what she wants to do when she comes back, and all of that. She’s a top talent. You’re looking at men and women; you’re looking at Britt. What she’s done as a character, as a promo, and what she’s done in the ring. I’m looking forward to seeing her get back.” [H/T: 411Mania]

Britt Baker has been training with Diamond Dallas Page

Although Britt Baker has been out of action for a long time, she is working hard to get back in ring shape and was spotted training with a wrestling legend.

Diamond Dallas Page took to social media to post a photo of himself with Baker amidst their recent workout session.

"Had a great @ddpyoga & chest and bicep @powercuffs workout with @realbrittbaker on Friday; repeat #DDPY then legs and shoulders with #Powercuffs! Britt is on the road to recovery! She's gonna be B-A Double D; BADD to the BONE when she gets back to @aew! Look for our workouts on our DDPYogaNow app,'' he wrote.

It will be interesting to see whether Britt Baker will go after the AEW Women's World Championship after making her return.