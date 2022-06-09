Chris Jericho savagely responds to a fan quipping he missed AEW Dynamite due to prior commitments at "Hogwarts"

Chris Jericho has yet again reinvigorated himself, and this time he throws "fireballs" around because he's "a Wizard." The veteran wrestler recently responded to a fan who jokingly said the former missed last night's Dynamite due to giving a speech at Hogwarts.

"The Wizard" gimmick initially began after Chris Jericho threw a "fireball" at Eddie Kingston during a backstage brawl. Soon after, the 51-year-old started his latest catchphrase, "Because I'm a Wizard." Jericho also recently changed up his attire to seem more flamboyant and magical.

Keen-eyed fans quickly picked up that Chris Jericho was referencing another wizard in his post, Gandalf, from The Lord of the Rings.

"A Wizard never misses shows. He is on exactly the right amount of events he wishes to be on…." Jericho tweeted.

Jericho will take on Santana during next week's Dynamite in a Hair vs. Hair match that could leave The Wizard without his signature locks.

Fans were clearly aware of Chris Jericho's Lord of the Rings reference and eagerly played along

Some fans were delighted to point out how The Wizard paraphrased a quote from Gandalf, as they too made references to the renowned character.

"Are you Jericho the Grey or Jericho the White?" - @fanpicked_media tweeted.

One fan quoted Gandalf's famous "You shall not pass" line and made it relevant to wrestling.

"You shall not pin!!!" - @ChrisWidnes tweeted.

Another fan even referenced Kevin Nash's 1991 "Wizard of Oz" gimmick during his early WCW days.

"Please show up next week in a wizard's hat and robes, I think Kevin Nash has some of those things lying around somewhere." - @MatthewLeStar2 tweeted.

Matthew Le Star @MatthewLeStar2 @IAmJericho Please show up next week in a wizard's hat and robes, I think Kevin Nash has some of those things lying around somewhere. @IAmJericho Please show up next week in a wizard's hat and robes, I think Kevin Nash has some of those things lying around somewhere.

The inaugural AEW World Champion has had a plethora of gimmicks over his three-decade-long career. However, since becoming All Elite, Jericho has shed his skin more times than fans might recall.

