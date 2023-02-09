Did MJF reference WWE Superstar Liv Morgan on AEW Dynamite?

During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF seemingly namedropped WWE Superstar Liv Morgan while trying to send a message to Bryan Danielson.

The opening match of the night was an AEW World Championship eliminator match between the champion MJF and Konosuke Takeshita. The Devil picked up the win via submission.

After the match, he attacked the already beaten-down Japanese star.

MJF was forced to retreat as Bryan Danielson came to the rescue of Takeshita. Moments later, AEW announcer Lexy Nair got in touch with the champion. Sending a message to the American Dragon, Friedman shared a story about him back in high school.

The Devil shared a story about his Junior Prom and mentioned that he was with a girl. He called her Liv.

Although it seemed like he was taking a jibe at former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, he was not talking about her as he described the girl.

"But there was one girl in particular, for legal reasons, let’s call her Liv. Man, she was my High School crush. She was perfect. I saw her across the dance floor, beautiful, sun-kissed brown skin, amazing light brown eyes, short curly brown hair, and the most infectious smile you had ever seen. She was perfect," MJF said. [01:12 - 01:32]

Both MJF and Liv Morgan have been seen hanging out during non-wrestling events.

Do you think the AEW Champion namedropping Liv Morgan on Dynamite was intentional? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit AEW and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes