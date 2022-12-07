"Did Paul Heyman write this issue" - Top AEW star jokingly takes a jibe at The Usos' recent accolades

AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have reacted to The Usos being named the top tag team of the year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood mocked the PWI issue by questioning if it was Paul Heyman who wrote the issue. Heyman is the current Bloodline stablemate of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

"Did Paul Heyman write this issue? ‘Cause this sh*t FULL of lies," wrote Dax Harwood.

Harwood's tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, also reacted to the same by claiming that FTR has been feeling "Ucey" since 2019. The team formerly known as The Revival shared the ring with Jimmy and Jey Uso on numerous occasions during their time in WWE.

In 2022, FTR competed against the best tag teams in the world. They have competed in AEW and for other major promotions including New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Harwood and Wheeler have faced The Briscoe Brothers, Aussie Open, The Young Bucks, and other major tag teams.

The Usos were also mocked by Jay Briscoe after their accomplishment

The Usos were also mocked by Jay Briscoe, a former Ring of Honor World Champion. In 2022, The Briscoe Brothers shared the ring with FTR on two separate occasions.

Reacting to The Usos' achievement, Jay suggested that if he and his brother Mark weren't banned from TV, they would've definitely made their way onto the list. He wrote:

"Imagine if we weren’t banned from TV…Usos my a**"

Jimmy and Jey Uso have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for over a year. They are also the current RAW Tag Team Champions, making them the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

They have successfully defended their titles against top tag teams including Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle, The New Day, Street Profits, and others. The twins will face Sheamus and Butch this week on SmackDown.

