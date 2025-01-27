Did rapper Pitbull rip off 2-time WWE US Champion's moniker? Concerned name makes shocking revelation

A former two-time WWE US Champion has accused rapper Pitbull of stealing his moniker and making it famous. This might cause some contention among the fans.

Pitbull is a very famous music artist who hails from Miami, Florida, and the area's telephone code was 305, the same digits for which the area is also famous. Like Pitbull, AEW star MVP also hails from the same city. The leader of The Hurt Syndicate recently sat down with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for an interview with RJ City on Hey! (EW) when he was asked about his moniker from during his time in WWE. MVP then said:

“I was Mr. 305 before Pitbull was calling himself Mr. 305 and now he has taken on the moniker of Mr. Worldwide. So, he can have that but I was Mr. 305 before Pitbull was that.” [2:48 - 3:03]

MVP was a two-time United States Champion during his first stint in the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE star MVP gave an update on his in-ring career

MVP, who recently wrestled in his first match in AEW a few weeks back, has given an update on his in-ring future.

The former WWE star teamed up with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley to take on Mark Briscoe and Private Party and came out on top. A few days after the match, he took to Instagram to update his fans on his in-ring future. He wrote:

“Vintage MVP!!!! 2025 and I'm still BALLIN!!! The clock is ticking on my in ring career. I don't have much time left. But I promise to give you everything I've got until I finally reach the final match. #ballin #ogflow #professionalwrestling #aewdynamite #thehurtsyndicate #weflyhigh #wehurtpeople #throwback #classic.”

It will be interesting to see how he will look to wind up his career given The Hurt Syndicate recently won the AEW Tag Team Titles and will look to dominate the Jacksonville-based promotion.

