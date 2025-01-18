"I don't have much time left" - Hurt Syndicate member confirms his final match is coming soon

The Hurt Syndicate member MVP is the mouthpiece for the faction. But he returned to the squared circle a couple of months ago. That said, the veteran recently revealed that he might be hanging up his boots soon.

Porter is a former WWE Superstar and was an active performer in the Stamford-based promotion. However, in 2022, he took a break from in-ring action and took up a managerial role due to knee issues. He returned to the ring in November 2024 against Josh Barnett at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII.

On Dynamite: Maximum Carnage this week, The Franchise Playa wrestled his debut match in AEW. He teamed up with his Hurt Syndicate buddies Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to defeat Mark Briscoe & Private Party Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) in a multi-man tag match.

Trending

Days following his first match in AEW, MVP shared an update. He promised to give his fans their money's worth every time he steps inside the ring. The veteran added that he doesn't have much time left inside the ring and hinted at having a final match soon. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"Vintage MVP!!!! 2025 and I'm still BALLIN!!! The clock is ticking on my in ring career. I don't have much time left. But I promise to give you everything I've got until I finally reach the final match. #ballin #ogflow #professionalwrestling #aewdynamite #thehurtsyndicate #weflyhigh #wehurtpeople #throwback #classic."

Hurt Syndicate's MVP set to return to his old promotion

MVP has been active in the wrestling business since the early 2000s. He's been a part of many top promotions like WWE, TNA, and ROH. He has wrestled in the Indies too.

It was recently revealed that The Hurt Syndicate member is set to return to his old promotion Coastal Championship Wrestling. Last week, CCW announced his return on March 28 at the CCW Anniversary show in Port St. Lucie, Florida:

"Coastal Championship Wrestling is thrilled to announce the return of former CCW Heavyweight Champion and global wrestling superstar MVP! A proud alumnus of the CCW Training Facility, MVP’s journey brought him to The Last Territory when our doors first opened in 2003. Since then, he has risen to incredible heights, showcasing his talents in WWE, TNA, and most recently, AEW. Now, he’s coming back to celebrate our legacy and deliver a performance fans will never forget," the company wrote.

Expand Tweet

The on-screen manager of The Hurt Syndicate is a former CCW Heavyweight Champion. The last time he wrestled in CCW was at the CCW Rage In A Cage event in March 2019. Thus, he'll return to the Indy promotion after six years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback