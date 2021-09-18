Did Shawn Michaels train Daniel Bryan?

Daniel Bryan aka Bryan Danielson and Shawn Michaels are among two of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The two men have shared the screen in WWE, and are known for training alongside one another.

In the past, there have been images showcasing Bryan working alongside Michaels from the early days. WWE have uploaded a series of rare photos of the two men training next to each other, in honor of WWE 24: Thank You Daniel.

According to Bryan's official Wikipedia page, Michaels is listed as one of his trainers. The former WWE Superstar was also trained by Rudy Boy Gonzalez, and was a part of the Texas Wrestling Academy.

It is also believed that WWE veteran William Regal trained alongside Bryan, but never trained the latter. Back in 2018, the NXT General Manager clarified this by sending out a tweet, where he mentioned that Bryan was indeed trained by Michaels and Gonzalez at HBK's school.

William Regal @RealKingRegal To clarify this.I didn’t train @WWEDanielBryan or @mrbriankendrick .I trained with them a lot from 2000.They were very well trained by Shaun Micheal’s and Rudy Boy Gonzalas at Shaun’s school.They were already great when I met them. To clarify this.I didn’t train @WWEDanielBryan or @mrbriankendrick.I trained with them a lot from 2000.They were very well trained by Shaun Micheal’s and Rudy Boy Gonzalas at Shaun’s school.They were already great when I met them.

Daniel Bryan aka Bryan Danielson recently left WWE to jump ship to AEW

Daniel Bryan aka Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut at 2021 All Out. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion competed in his final WWE match against Roman Reigns before taking some time off from in-ring action.

At All Out, Bryan made his way to the ring to confront The Elite and put a beating on The Young Bucks. The former WWE Superstar ended the night by taking out Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks with his signature running knee.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson



I am Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.I am #AllElite … now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in https://t.co/0NRDXcDugr

Also Read

Bryan will be competing in his first-ever AEW match against Kenny Omega. The former will face the reigning AEW World Champion in a non-title bout at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

In the build-up to the match, Bryan claimed that one day he'll be challenging for the AEW Championship. But, for now, the former WWE Superstar simply wants to step in the ring with Omega to have a singles match and see who the better wrestler is.

A top IMPACT Wrestling star wants to face Adam Cole! In fact, he told us so. Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh