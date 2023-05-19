"Did the same thing to Cody (Rhodes)" - WWE veteran compares erratic responses to current AEW star

A WWE veteran has accused fans of turning on a popular AEW star as they did for Cody Rhodes. The wrestler in question is the Jacksonville-based promotion's inaugural champion, Chris Jericho.

The Ocho has been part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since day one. The former WWE Superstar had competed in multiple promotions and has held major titles in every promotion he has been in. Jericho is the only wrestler to have held world titles in AEW, WWE, ROH, New Japan, and WCW.

During the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan spoke about the former WWE Champion's current run. He mentioned that the fans were behind Jericho for the most part but suddenly turned on him just like they turned on Cody Rhodes.

“Just also remember bro, this is how fickle people are and how they’ll turn on a dime. Two years ago or three years ago whenever it was, people were riding Jericho on The Bubbly, Le Champion, and all the stuff that… yeah and then coming out singing his music. Right. Now, they did the same thing to Cody... But, he’s [Chris Jericho] done so much it’s ridiculous. His work ethic is second to none. I give him his flowers because he stayed relevant for 30 f****** years," Konnan said. [02:56 - 03:35]

You can check out the video below:

The wrestling veteran also believed that Jericho was smart to indulge in storylines with wrestlers who had the most momentum.

Disco Inferno defended the former WWE Superstar

During the same podcast, Disco Inferno responded to a fan claiming that Chris Jericho was the one to have killed Ricky Starks' momentum.

Inferno defended The Ocho and blamed Tony Khan for not pushing The Absolute One up the roster.

“First of all okay, this criticism of Ricky Starks being a perfect example of this, bro… when Ricky Starks gets out of the Chris Jericho feud, Chris Jericho has nothing to do with that. That’s Tony Khan booking Ricky Starks with Juice Robinson and what’s Jay White. That had nothing to do with anything Chris Jericho had. Now he’s beaten Chris Jericho and he’s moved down the card. And that’s not… that’s somebody else booking him,” Disco Inferno said. [01:06 - 01:43]

Currently, The Ocho is tied up in a feud with former WWE Superstar Adam Cole.

