"Did Vince (McMahon) buy AEW?" - Twitter convinced of promotion's ownership transition following controversial segment on Dynamite

In recent years, WWE and AEW have had to abide by television guidelines to avoid using explicit language on weekly shows. However, on the latest edition of Dynamite, Rapper Rick Ross unexpectedly dropped the F-bomb, much to everybody's surprise.

Ross is no stranger to appearing on the promotion as he had a backstage segment with The Swerve in Our Glory members last month. On the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite tonight, he confronted Keith Lee, who is currently feuding with his former tag team partner Swerve Strickland.

During the segment, he marveled at the former AEW Tag Team Champion's huge physique, calling him a 'big motherf**ker.' Tony Schiavone and Lee were taken aback, which was apparent by the puzzled looks on their faces.

Television partners have laid out strict guidelines for public usage of explicit content and language in recent years. While AEW has many talents bleeding during matches, it has become next to non-existent in WWE.

Following the shocking segment, the wrestling fraternity instantly took to social media to share their reactions:

Benny @BennyPhilips777 Why is Rick Ross on my TV?



Is it 2010?



Did Vince buy AEW?



WTF is going on? Why is Rick Ross on my TV?Is it 2010?Did Vince buy AEW?WTF is going on?

Mr. Cachirules @DonLecheroMX @WrestleOps No way anybody will talk down to Rick Ross or make him pay the fine. Ace Steel is one thing but no way they’d do that to a legend like Ross. @WrestleOps No way anybody will talk down to Rick Ross or make him pay the fine. Ace Steel is one thing but no way they’d do that to a legend like Ross.

mrsatnight1 @MrSatNight1 @WrestleOps Discovery Time Warner calling Tony the next day. @WrestleOps Discovery Time Warner calling Tony the next day. https://t.co/rP1wgZq8Ga

Keith Lee is a former NXT Champion who signed with All Elite Wrestling in February this year. A couple of months ago, his wife Mia Yim re-signed with WWE, thus igniting speculation about whether he would follow suit.

What did you think of Rick Ross and Keith Lee's segment on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments.

