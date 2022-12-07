"Didn't you ask Naomi?" - Wrestling fans explode at the possibility of WWE Superstar jumping ship to join forces with AEW star on Dynamite

Former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi recently posted some pictures of herself and AEW star Jade Cargill hanging out at a basketball game, sparking a whirlwind of speculation from the pro wrestling community about The Glow potentially joining AEW.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out on the May 16th episode of Raw due to creative disagreements with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither woman has been seen in the company since they were stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championships and indefinitely suspended.

There has been speculation about her joining the Jacksonville-based promotion for some time now. After Naomi was spotted with TBS Champion Jade Cargill at a recent Atlanta Hawks basketball game, the rumors gained new momentum. On tomorrow's episode of AEW Dynamite in Austin, Texas, TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be recruiting some villainous women for her Baddies Section.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill



Tag them in the comments below Looking for some baddies for my "Baddie Section" TOMORROW in Austin for @aew DYNAMITE.Tag them in the comments below Looking for some baddies for my "Baddie Section" TOMORROW in Austin for @aew DYNAMITE.Tag them in the comments below ⬇️ https://t.co/ZdrbfGqmqU

This led some Twitter fans to speculate as to whether Naomi intended to go to the AEW show and join the Baddies Section with the TBS Champion after spotting them together.

#EverybodyHatesPest @djpest WWE Naomi and AEW Jade Cargill out hanging… That’s enough to make the internet break WWE Naomi and AEW Jade Cargill out hanging… That’s enough to make the internet break https://t.co/d8GlIsnYpN

🐍⁸Edwin²⁴🦋 @Legit_CHAMP Naomi and Jade Cargill internet breakers Naomi and Jade Cargill internet breakers💯

✨vanessa✨ @dongdingwoo



my heart can’t handle this early 🏼 naomi still looks absolutely amazing and to be hanging out with jade cargill????my heart can’t handle this early naomi still looks absolutely amazing and to be hanging out with jade cargill????my heart can’t handle this early 😭🙏🏼

Fatman Josh @thereal786 Naomi and Jade Cargill, I need it Naomi and Jade Cargill, I need it

Although highly unlikely as Naomi is suspended but allegedly still under contract with WWE, it remains to be seen if she will join Tony Khan's promotion and appear on Dynamite tomorrow night.

Triple H is looking to offer the former WWE Women's Champion a new contract

Since Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H has taken up the post of Chief Content Officer, giving him more influence to sign wrestlers or bring previously released talent back to the company.

According to reports, Naomi, the former SmackDown Women's Champion, is one person Triple H is keen to bring back.

"WWE is reportedly working on a new contract for Naomi, but there is no concrete update on when she and Sasha Banks might return." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___

Dakota Kai

Candice LeRae

Tegan Nox

Mia Yim

B-Fab

Emma

Valhalla



Triple H has done wonders for the WWE women's roster by bringing these talented women back to the company.



Only Naomi & Sasha Banks to come, I hope 🤞.



#WWE #SmackDown #TripleH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @WWE Io SkyDakota KaiCandice LeRaeTegan NoxMia YimB-FabEmmaValhallaTriple H has done wonders for the WWE women's roster by bringing these talented women back to the company.Only Naomi & Sasha Banks to come, I hope 🤞. @WWE Io Sky Dakota Kai Candice LeRaeTegan NoxMia YimB-FabEmmaValhallaTriple H has done wonders for the WWE women's roster by bringing these talented women back to the company. Only Naomi & Sasha Banks to come, I hope 🤞.#WWE #SmackDown #TripleH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/SXj9eJBeHY

Naomi and Sasha Banks won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 in a fatal four-way match and were last seen in the company in May 2022.

Do you think Naomi will make a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes