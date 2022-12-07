Create

"With Sasha (Banks)" - Twitter urges Triple H to sign major WWE prospect following outing with former women's champion at non-wrestling event

By Rosanne Raphael
Modified Dec 07, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Sasha Banks was a prominent part of NXT
Sasha Banks was a prominent part of NXT's black and gold era led by Triple H

Triple H has gone on to sign and bring back former WWE talents to the company. It's no surprise that the wrestling fraternity has another major AEW star they would like to see in the Stamford-based company. Following her recent outing with Naomi, fans are interested in seeing Jade Cargill sign with WWE.

Following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from an edition of RAW in May this year, the two have attended varied non-wrestling events. They even walked the runway at New York Fashion Week. The Boss also shared updates on her in-ring training as well, while Naomi has not shared any insights on a potential return to the squared circle.

The TBS Champion and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion were recently spotted at a basketball game featuring The Hawks. The wrestling world was taken up by the bond they shared in the images posted on social media.

Some fans went to the extent and hoped they would get to see Cargill team up with Naomi in WWE someday:

@Jade_Cargill would be a bonafide MEGA STAR WHEN / ONCE she joins the #WWE and takes Over ‼️💸‼️ twitter.com/jade_cargill/s…
@Jade_Cargill vs @BiancaBelairWWE would be my @TheRock vs @steveaustinBSR these women above the top of their game. #aew #wwe #hhh #tonykhan #matchofthecentury twitter.com/biancabelairww…
@NaomiWWE @Jade_Cargill JADE COME TO WWE.And make the true and big "Baddies". With sasha and naomi.
Hey @TripleH @TonyKhan about that #ForbiddenDoor give us @NaomiWWE vs @Jade_Cargill!!!!#WWE #AEW #WWERaw #SmackDown #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #WrestleMania #WrestlingTwitter twitter.com/JakeIsntJacob/…
@baysctrl @NaomiWWE @Jade_Cargill Jade won't get signed by WWE.
@AEWonTV @Jade_Cargill @TBSNetwork Jade as the top heel in wwe would make her a star. She would get the rock push
@NaomiWWE @Jade_Cargill Come to the wwe when your contract is up Jade we would love to have you queen 👑👏 #wwe @TripleH

Triple H and WWE reportedly attempted to reach out to Naomi with a new contract

With Triple H as the new Chief Content Officer, he has left no stone unturned to ensure the best of the best wrestlers return and sign with the company.

In addition to bringing back released NXT talents like Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, and Dakota Kai, he convinced Bray Wyatt to return. This followed his shaky relationship with Vince McMahon over creative differences.

A month ago, it was reported that The Game and WWE were allegedly attempting to reach out to Naomi with a new contract:

"WWE is reportedly working on a new contract for Naomi, but there is no concrete update on when she and Sasha Banks might return." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]
Return as a team. Then Naomi betraying Sasha during a Tag Titles match because of how Sasha is the "Star" and "how she made her left wwe" etc. So we have Heel Naomi back. twitter.com/RyomiGlow/stat…

Naomi and Sasha Banks won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 in a fatal four-way match.

Do you think Triple H should sign Jade Cargill to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Quick Links

Edited by UJALA
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...