[WATCH] Sasha Banks' tag team partner spotted with popular AEW Champion

Sasha Banks' tag team partner in WWE Naomi was spotted with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Naomi and Sasha Banks have been missing from WWE since the duo walked out of the company in May this year. They were the reigning tag team champions, having won the titles at WrestleMania 38 when they defeated Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, Natalya and Shayna Baszler, and titleholders Carmella and Queen Zelina.

However, during the May 16 episode of RAW, they walked out of the company due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. WWE immediately released an official press statement explaining why Naomi and Sasha Banks wouldn't be in the red brand's main event.

Jade Cargill, on the other hand, has continued her unbeaten streak in AEW. She is also the inaugural and current TBS Champion, a title she defended against Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear 2022. Prior to that, Jade successfully defended the title against Marina Shafir and Willow Nightingale.

Since walking out, both members of the Boss and Glow Connection have been spotted at other non-wrestling events very often. The Legit Boss was seen at the premiere of Black Adam alongside Naomi. The latter recently posted pictures and a video of herself with Jade Cargill at the Hawks basketball game.

Ric Flair spoke about Sasha Banks showing up in AEW or WWE

Ric Flair recently spoke about the former SmackDown Women's Champion's future. The Nature Boy stated that he believes that The Boss will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Absolutely [can't imagine Sasha Banks not winding up back in WWE]. She wouldn't go there [AEW]. She's been in Mexico wrestling too. I talked to her. I've talked to her a couple of times. [Betting that she would wind up back in WWE?] Yeah, if she likes to do anything, she's looking at outside options. (...) I hope that she gets back in the business," he said. (0:40 - 1:20)

The WrestleMania main eventer is one of the biggest names in wrestling and arguably the biggest female star in the business. It is highly unlikely that Tony Khan could get her on board, but if it were to happen, the internet would break.

AEW's women's division has improved in recent times, but the addition of Mercedes Varnado will be a major boost to the division and AEW as a whole.

