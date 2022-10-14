Triple H and WWE reportedly looking to offer new contract to controversial Superstar

Recent reports have come out suggesting that WWE and Chief Content Officer Triple H would offer Naomi a new contract with the company.

The 34-year-old star has not been seen on WWE TV since she and her teammate Sasha Banks walked out of the arena on May 16th before RAW aired due to their dissatisfaction regarding how they were being booked as Tag Team Champions. However, with new management in place, many are hoping that the situation can be rectified and both women can return.

An extract from the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that whilst Sasha's future with the company is still up in the air, Naomi may soon be handed a new deal.

"WWE is reportedly working on a new contract for Naomi, but there is no concrete update on when she and Sasha Banks might return." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Sasha Banks and Naomi are two of WWE's most successful stars, with the pair both having held the SmackDown Women's title as well as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Triple H on Sasha Banks returning to WWE

As part of the foundation of WWE's Women's Evolution, The Boss has been an intergral part of the company for almost a decade now. However, in recent years, Banks has been looking to branch out from wrestling to try new ventures.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport Triple H was asked if he could envisage Sasha Banks making her comeback to WWE, following on from the dispute she had with the previous management.

"Time will tell, yeah time will tell. Yeah, i think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication it's not a difficult process but it can be a process right and you have to go through the process." said Triple H [H/T TJR Wrestling]

As a WWE Superstar, Banks has done it all, from winning the RAW, SmackDown and NXT Women's Championship to being one of the few women to have main evented WrestleMania.

