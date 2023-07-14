"Dilution of direction is inevitable" - WWE legend weighs in on recent changes in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has weighed in on the new rule changes that have taken place in AEW. Bischoff has been a critic of the AEW product for quite some time now and has often pointed out ways where Tony Khan & Co. could improve.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently posted a tweet where he spoke about the AEW moves ban and gave his thoughts on it.

He posted:

"I see the AEW moves ban thing as a multi pronged effort: Better prepare refs and medical for dangerous spots, Avoid repeating spots, Better communication between coaches and TV production to prepare them, Avoiding unnecessary lawsuits, General safety, Better communication from talent to coaches to refs to medical to production to the people running things."

Eric Bischoff responded to Sean Ross Sapp's tweet and said that there is nothing to disagree with. But the veteran pointed out that in all this, the company missing the larger point. He stated as the network gets more involved creatively, 'dilution of direction is inevitable':

"Nothing to disagree with here. But missing the larger point. As the network gets more involved with creative, dilution of direction is inevitable. Communication/leadership will be key. Now that the new car smell has faded and reality sets in, the real pressure begins."

Is WWE more attractive than AEW?

The question that arises out of all this is whether or not WWE is better than AEW, and the answer is not that straightforward.

While Vince McMahon's company is way ahead when it comes to storylines and the overall well-being of its wrestlers, AEW, on the other hand, is known to have a more casual approach which is evident in all the blood during the matches.

A lot of matches in AEW focus on inflicting as much damage as possible, which in turn runs the risk of wrestlers getting badly injured or concussed. WWE is a lot safer and is more PG-friendly compared to their counterparts.

While some facets of AEW might not be that appealing to the general crowd, wrestling purists tend to lean more towards Tony Khan’s product as it is much more organic in comparison to WWE.

