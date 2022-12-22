Disappointing details emerge on Adam Cole's in-ring future in AEW following a "bad concussion"

AEW star Adam Cole has been away from the limelight for nearly half of 2022, and it doesn't look like he's going to be coming back any time soon.

Despite an impressive start to 2022, which included winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and main eventing the Revolution pay-per-view, the former WWE Superstar hasn't been able to get back in the ring due to injury.

Cole reportedly suffered a severe concussion during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Forbidden Door. It was also reported that the former WWE Superstar was already wrestling with a torn labrum at the time.

But how is Adam Cole doing now? Twitter account @JulseyTyme asked Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer how Cole was doing and when he thinks AEW fans could see him again, to which Meltzer responded by tweeting:

"He's doing much better. The last I heard is they were being cautious. Don't have any time frome for a return. With concussions, you can't predict time frame," tweeted @davemeltzerWON.

Fellow AEW star Hangman Page recently suffered a concussion, with the former world champion not being cleared to compete despite being on TV over the past few weeks.

What does the future hold for Adam Cole when he returns to AEW?

Despite not wrestling in six months, Adam Cole will have a story ready for him upon his return. The last time AEW fans saw him, he turned on some of his closest friends.

On the August 3 edition of Dynamite, Cole turned on The Young Bucks with the help of Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, who attacked the former AEW Tag Team Champions.

Since the August 3 edition of Dynamite, Bobby Fish has left AEW, and Kyle O'Reilly is recovering from neck surgery. Still, with the former NXT Champion, only time will tell if The Young Bucks will be looking for revenge on their former Superkliq stablemate.

Do you think Adam Cole will feud with The Young Bucks upon his return? Let us know in the comments section down below!

