Disappointing news for AEW despite former WWE star's debut

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 27, 2025 11:19 GMT
The AEW President Tony Khan (Image via AEW
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via: AEW's YouTube)

AEW hosted one of its biggest events in London this past week in the O2 Arena, along with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, as they opened the Forbidden Door once again. However, despite this, their weekly ratings for Collision suffered last week, even when it featured the debut of former WWE star Isla Dawn.

On last week's episode of Collision, former WWE star Isla Dawn made her debut in the company. She faced Megan Bayne in her debut match in the Jacksonville-based promotion but came up short. However, even such a surprise couldn't save Tony Khan's promotion from its dropping ratings.

Collision recorded its third-lowest audience in the show's history last week. This was shocking, as the episode aired on its regular timeslot on TNT, and it wasn't even counter-programmed by a WWE main roster show. It averaged around 281k viewers, which was 2% less than the prior week.

While AEW has gained a lot of new viewers in recent months following its successful Double or Nothing and All In events, these numbers are concerning for the company. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan gets his company back from this crisis.

AEW announced Isla Dawn's debut match before the show

Last week's episodes of Dynamite and Collision took place in Glasgow before the Forbidden Door event in London. Before her debut match on Collision, Isla Dawn was spotted backstage on Dynamite.

Ahead of Collision, All Elite Wrestling took to X (fka Twitter) to make the match between Isla and Megan Bayne official before the show. This led to Isla's massive debut in her hometown, where she received much praise from the audience after being released by WWE earlier this year.

"Saturday Night #AEWCollision 8/7c, @TNTDrama + @SportsonMax TOMORROW NIGHT Isla Dawn vs Megan Bayne Scotland's own @RealIslaDawn makes her AEW debut to face @MeganBayne! The Megasus looks to continue her dominance over opponents on TNT + HBO Max, TOMORROW NIGHT!"

It will be interesting to see what's next for Isla Dawn after her massive debut in the Jacksonville-based company.

Quick Links

