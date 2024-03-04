Disappointing news for Sting’s fans before AEW Revolution 2024

Sting will team up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks with the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line at Revolution for his final match. However, a piece of dismaying news for his fans surfaced recently.

A report about the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view's main event was debunked during the show's kickoff. This event revolves around Sting's retirement match. The entire week, wrestling stars and fans worldwide thanked him for entertaining them for almost four decades.

Considering the frenzy surrounding The Icon's retirement match, many expected it to be the main event at the pay-per-view. However, during the pre-show, announcer Renee Paquette stated that the triple threat match between Samoa Joe, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship will be the night's main event.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to how things go down tonight.

Sting heaps of praise on the current AEW roster

Speaking with ESPN, the Icon talked about how his fellow stars loved and respected him during his run.

“I signed a multiyear deal originally just thinking, ‘We’ll see what happens and see how it is, and what the atmosphere is like,’ and every step of the way, the guys just had just so much love and respect and a willingness to want to play [ball]. And I am just blown away and just grateful as all get out for that, because otherwise none of this would’ve happened. I mean, it’s just impossible,” the Icon said.

Despite the pre-show announcement by Paquette, all of The Icon's fans around the world will continue to hope that his final match is indeed the main event of the night, as reports had earlier suggested. We will have to wait and see how things go down at the pay-per-view tonight.

What are your thoughts on the Vigilante wrestling his final match tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!