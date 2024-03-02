Sting heaps praise on the AEW roster ahead of his retirement

Wrestling legend Sting showered praise on the AEW locker-room en route to his retirement at Revolution 2024.

The Icon shocked the world when he became All Elite on Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2020. Despite retiring four years prior, Sting returned to action in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and has gone on an undefeated tag team run with his partner Darby Allin.

The two men are scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024. The bout is expected to main-event the pay-per-view, and fans are excited to see how the 64-year-old star winds down on his illustrious career.

In an interview with ESPN, Sting shared his preliminary thoughts on signing a multi-year contract with Tony Khan-led promotion. He further spoke about the respect and regard shown to him by the locker-room and expressed his gratitude for the same.

“I signed a multiyear deal originally just thinking, ‘We’ll see what happens and see how it is, and what the atmosphere is like,’ and every step of the way, the guys just had just so much love and respect and a willingness to want to play [ball]. And I am just blown away and just grateful as all get out for that, because otherwise none of this would’ve happened. I mean, it’s just impossible.” [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Sting thanked AEW President Tony Khan ahead of Revolution 2024

Sting will draw the curtain on a career spanning nearly four decades at Revolution 2024. This is not the first time the former WCW World Champion has hung up his boots, as he had retired previously in 2016 while still signed with WWE.

Ahead of his final bout against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson at the Greensboro Coliseum, The Vigilante voiced his gratitude for Tony Khan for the opportunity to retire on his own terms. In the interview with ESPN, Sting voiced his thoughts on his run in AEW, and stated that it makes 'perfect sense' for him to call it a career at Revolution 2024.

"I've had my run, I've had my time, and it's just time for me to bow out. It's just time. It makes perfect sense. And gosh, I was given an opportunity through [AEW Owner and Promoter] Tony Khan to not just bow out or just disappear, like I had other times in the past, where you disappeared with your tail between your legs, so to speak. This time, I was given an opportunity and Tony was willing to kind of let me go out under my own terms," Sting said. [H/T - ESPN]

It remains to be seen whether Sting finishes his career with a victory on March 3.

