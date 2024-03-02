“It makes perfect sense” - Sting breaks silence on his retirement match at AEW Revolution

Sting is set to wrestle his final match at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. The Icon will team up with Darby Allin to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks.

The 64-year-old star will end his almost four-decade-long career in one of the most remarkable ways possible. He announced his first retirement in 2016 after signing with WWE in 2014. However, he made his AEW debut in 2020 and will retire on his terms this Sunday.

In an interview with ESPN, The Vigilante recently expressed gratitude to AEW President Tony Khan for the opportunities.

"I've had my run, I've had my time, and it's just time for me to bow out. It's just time. It makes perfect sense. And gosh, I was given an opportunity through [AEW owner and promoter] Tony Khan to not just bow out or just disappear like I had other times in the past, where you disappeared with your tail between your legs, so to speak. This time, I was given an opportunity and Tony was willing to kind of let me go out under my own terms," Sting said. [H/T - ESPN]

Expand Tweet

Darby Allin reveals what he will do following Sting's retirement

Since The Icon's debut, Darby has joined forces and tagged with him for nearly three years. Many wonder what The Relentless star would do after the WWE veteran is gone.

While speaking with the Fanatics View podcast, Allin revealed he will go after the world championship and become the face of the company.

"When I get back.. If I get back [from Mt. Everest].. So the thing is, like, I want to be the face of this company. And in order to be the face of this company you need to have that [AEW] World Championship. So.. that's the next goal. World Champion," Darby Allin said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how things go down at the Icon's final match.

Do you think Sting will retire while being a champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE