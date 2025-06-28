Disappointing news for Tony Khan and AEW

There is some bad news for AEW president Tony Khan and fans of his company, and it might even be shocking for fans reading this. This is something that was not expected and might need urgent attention.

AEW Collision took place on Thursday and was an eventful show this week. Christian Cage and Nick Wayne took part in a tag team match against Bryan Keith and Big Bill and came out on top. This was Cage’s first match in a long time.

Not only that, but TNT Champion Adam Cole was successful in his match against Josh Alexander. There were a few other good matches as well, and many felt it was a good show. However, ratings of the show have just come in, and it made for grim reading for fans of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Wrestlenomics reported that Collision attracted only 285k viewers, and the stat that made for grim reading is that among the 18 to 49 age group, the count was only 0.08. Tony Khan will want to improve quickly because All In is coming up next month.

Mercedes Mone cuts scathing promo on AEW Collision

AEW Collision also saw Mercedes Mone drop some expletives in what was a very interesting promo. She got her revenge on Toni Storm for what she did at Grand Slam Mexico on Dynamite and followed it up with a profanity-laden promo.

She said:

“You're a mark, just like all of these fans, but me, I'm a true star, darling. I'm Six Belts Mone, a global champion, soon to be Seven Belts Mone. And Toni, you're right about one thing, you're not just some motherf****r, you're the motherf****r that's gonna get so f****d over at All In: Texas. Because Toni, this is my movie, because this is my story.”

The two former WWE stars will clash with each other at AEW All In Texas, and Mercedes Mone will especially hope to make history and add yet another belt, the AEW Women's Championship, to her collection.

