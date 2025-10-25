Disappointing news for Tony Khan and AEW

AEW and Tony Khan received some unsatisfactory news relating to the metrics recently. The disappointing news revealed a new low for All Elite Wrestling in terms of ratings as well.AEW has been suffering some huge drops in the TV ratings lately. Both Dynamite and Collision are getting affected by the newly introduced method by the Nielsen ratings system. The shows have also been facing massive competition from other sports on TV. Meanwhile, Dynamite has hit a new low in terms of ratings.This past Wednesday's Dynamite episode recorded 477K viewers on average, which is down 11% from last week. The show garnered 0.08 in the 18-49 demo, which is the lowest in the history of Dynamite in its regular timeslot. However, these numbers don't include the HBO MAX streaming numbers.The TV ratings for Dynamite have seen huge drops throughout this year, and the competition with the NBA, NFL, and more sports also seems to be playing a factor.WWE Hall of Famer claimed AEW talent is frustrated due to Tony KhanThe WWE Hall of Famer, D-Von Dudley recently claimed that there is frustration within AEW talent because some wrestlers are calling the shots and Tony Khan lets it happen. Speaking with VideoGamer.com, D-Von stated the following:&quot;I just don’t like the way the organization is run. And that’s about it. Again, I’ve got friends in AEW. I’ve met new people at Autograph signings, like Will Ospreay, who is a great guy, and a lot of the talent in AEW have the same frustration that I see. They just wish that certain people wouldn’t be calling the shots and that Tony would take more control, but yet give it to somebody that knows what they’re doing.&quot;It remains to be seen if Khan addresses the claims made by D-Von Dudley.