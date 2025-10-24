People in AEW allegedly very frustrated over big reason - "Tony Khan lets that happen"

A veteran made a huge revelation regarding AEW and Tony Khan. While the promotion has been successful in many ways this year, it seems like there is frustration backstage. Many veterans have advised Khan to take leadership into his hands after a series of backstage incidents. D-Von Dudley recently shared his thoughts on this issue.The WWE Hall of Famer, along with Bubba Ray, wrestled his final match at TNA's Bound for Glory against the Hardy Boys. In a recent interview, he shed light on why his conversations with the Jacksonville-based promotion didn't come to fruition. While there were many factors in his not becoming All Elite, he pointed to a major one.While speaking with Video Gamer, D-Von said Tony Khan refuses to take charge and let someone else steer the ship. &quot;I would not have done it for AEW just because I don’t think AEW was ever a fit for the Dudleys... I don’t know if I would’ve felt comfortable in AEW. There’s just certain things about the organization. I love the talent. I think the talent is great. There’s no question about that, but there’s a feeling that certain people in the organization that call the shots, I’m not a big fan of them. And Tony Khan lets that happen.&quot;He also stated that most talent are upset over this situation.&quot;I just don’t like the way the organization is run. And that’s about it. Again, I’ve got friends in AEW. I’ve met new people at Autograph signings, like Will Ospreay, who is a great guy, and a lot of the talent in AEW have the same frustration that I see. They just wish that certain people wouldn’t be calling the shots and that Tony would take more control, but yet give it to somebody that knows what they’re doing.&quot; [H/T - Video Gamer]D-Von Dudley claims Tony Khan pushed him to become a wrestler in AEWThroughout the years, the WWE Hall of Famer underwent multiple surgeries, which prevented him from becoming an occasional wrestler.While speaking on Video Gamer, D-Von said that he wanted to become a producer, while Tony Khan wanted him to step in the squared circle.“I was looking to become a producer. I wasn’t looking to become a wrestler...I expressed to Tony that I didn’t wanna wrestle. He kept trying to push it,&quot; Dudley said. [H/T - Video Gamer]It remains to be seen whether the retired veteran will have a chance to work for the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.