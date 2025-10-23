“I told him I don’t wanna wrestle anymore”- WWE legend confirms talks with Tony Khan

A WWE legend recently shared that he discussed with Tony Khan the possibility of joining AEW, but clarified that he was not seeking a wrestling role.That legend is D-Von Dudley, one-half of the Dudley Boyz, widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history. As part of the Dudley Boyz alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von won several tag championships across multiple promotions like WWE, TNA, ECW, and NJPW. However, it was in the Stamford-based promotion where Dudley achieved legendary status. Interestingly, one promotion where Dudley did not ply his trade is AEW, and recently, he revealed that he talks with Tony Khan about the possibility of joining his company.Speaking in an interview with VideoGamer.com, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that, although he had talks with Khan, he was clear that he did not want a wrestling role. However, he said that the AEW President kept insisting on it.“I was looking to become a producer. I wasn’t looking to become a wrestler...I expressed to Tony that I didn’t wanna wrestle. He kept trying to push it. He would have loved me to go out there and do a couple of things, maybe be a manager and maybe even do a six-man tag match,&quot; said D-Von [H/T: WrestlePurists on X ]WWE legend Bubby Ray Dudley has been critical of AEW in the past On an edition of Busted Open Radio from a few months ago, Bubba Ray Dudley was reviewing a no disqualification tag match between Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, taking on Anna Jay and Harey Cameron, which took place on Dynamite. It is worth noting that there were numerous mishaps in that bout, and although Ray lauded the effort of the women involved, he berated the promotion for complicating the match.&quot;The finish was missed completely. I’d be like, 'Girls, E for effort. Great job. Putting so much thought into it. Cut it in half. Take 50% of all the stuff that you want to do and get rid of it, because it’s too f***ing muc,&quot; said Ray [H/T - wrestlingnews.co]It will be interesting to see if the Dudley Boyz will ever work with AEW in the future.