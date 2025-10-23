  • home icon
  • AEW
  • “I told him I don’t wanna wrestle anymore”- WWE legend confirms talks with Tony Khan

“I told him I don’t wanna wrestle anymore”- WWE legend confirms talks with Tony Khan

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:55 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and the WWE legend (right) [ Images via AEW and WWE
Tony Khan (left) and the WWE legend (right) [Images via AEW and WWE's YouTube]

A WWE legend recently shared that he discussed with Tony Khan the possibility of joining AEW, but clarified that he was not seeking a wrestling role.

Ad

That legend is D-Von Dudley, one-half of the Dudley Boyz, widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history. As part of the Dudley Boyz alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von won several tag championships across multiple promotions like WWE, TNA, ECW, and NJPW. However, it was in the Stamford-based promotion where Dudley achieved legendary status. Interestingly, one promotion where Dudley did not ply his trade is AEW, and recently, he revealed that he talks with Tony Khan about the possibility of joining his company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking in an interview with VideoGamer.com, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that, although he had talks with Khan, he was clear that he did not want a wrestling role. However, he said that the AEW President kept insisting on it.

“I was looking to become a producer. I wasn’t looking to become a wrestler...I expressed to Tony that I didn’t wanna wrestle. He kept trying to push it. He would have loved me to go out there and do a couple of things, maybe be a manager and maybe even do a six-man tag match," said D-Von [H/T: WrestlePurists on X ]
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

WWE legend Bubby Ray Dudley has been critical of AEW in the past

On an edition of Busted Open Radio from a few months ago, Bubba Ray Dudley was reviewing a no disqualification tag match between Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, taking on Anna Jay and Harey Cameron, which took place on Dynamite. It is worth noting that there were numerous mishaps in that bout, and although Ray lauded the effort of the women involved, he berated the promotion for complicating the match.

Ad
"The finish was missed completely. I’d be like, 'Girls, E for effort. Great job. Putting so much thought into it. Cut it in half. Take 50% of all the stuff that you want to do and get rid of it, because it’s too f***ing muc," said Ray [H/T - wrestlingnews.co]

It will be interesting to see if the Dudley Boyz will ever work with AEW in the future.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications