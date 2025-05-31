AEW made a big mistake, says Bully Ray: "It's too f***ing much"

Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) recently went on a tirade about AEW and one of the matches featured on their shows. He felt that they did too much in the bout.

A few days ago, on Dynamite, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford took on the team of Harley Cameron and Anna Jay in a no-disqualification tag team match. This was a brutal affair, one which saw several hardcore spots, and ultimately ended with Bayne & Ford as the winners.

There were several mishaps that were spotted by fans and veterans during the match, and Bully Ray dove into these on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio. He applauded their effort but mentioned that they tried too much in the match, which had led to some unfortunate situations.

“After it was all over, you know, it fell short. Harley got busted open. The finish was missed completely. I’d be like, 'Girls, E for effort. Great job. Putting so much thought into it. Cut it in half. Take 50% of all the stuff that you want to do and get rid of it, because it’s too f***ing much. Nobody is going to remember it.'”

He brought up their inexperience in using foreign objects in matches and noted that this was a lapse against whoever produced the match. The veteran mentioned that they should rather get the blame, as they did not protect the talent, and make the match look better.

“None of you are experts at using furniture, none of you are experts at swinging chairs. I want to know when these four women ever were able to practice their use of using weapons... I don’t know what makes anybody think that they’re just going to show up on a Wednesday night or a Saturday night and be proficient in this stuff and make it look good... It’s on the producer and the agent to protect the talent from themselves... I don’t give a rat’s a** what you can do in practice. You have to be able to do it on television.” [H/T - RSN]

Harley Cameron is set for an AEW hiatus

The spot showcasing Harley Cameron getting busted open on AEW Dynamite was an angle, as later revealed by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline. He mentioned that the Australian star got injured during their match at the Buy-In pre-show at Double or Nothing, and this was done to write her off television for the foreseeable future. Fake blood was used during her bout last Wednesday.

Cameron has been on a great roll in AEW as of late, instantly becoming one of the company's beloved stars.

She will surely be missed in her absence, but the AEW women's division is filled with major names who can hold down the fort till her return.

