According to reports, one of AEW's most charismatic young stars will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Due to an injury, Harley Cameron will be leaving the ring, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline. Although the specifics of her injury are unknown, sources indicate that it happened on May 25 during the pre-show of the Double or Nothing PPV, in which she and Anna Jay faced Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

According to reports, Tony Khan's promotion staged an injury angle during the May 28 episode of Dynamite, where Cameron bled from the face in a rematch with Bayne and Ford, to write her off TV. But the blood used in the segment was fake.

You can watch the match here:

Cameron, who debuted for the Jacksonville-based company in 2022, quickly grew into a fan favorite. Known for her comedic style, Cameron rose through the AEW ranks in 2024 and 2025.

With her current status putting her out of action indefinitely, fans are hopeful that Cameron will bounce back soon.

AEW star Harley Cameron gives major update on her dating life after divorce

Harley Cameron was married to former WWE star Xyon Quinn for six years before calling it quits in 2024. Recently, Cameron gave an update on her dating life.

Speaking on the Lightweights podcast with Joe Vulpis, Cameron confirmed that she has a new man in her life but did not reveal his name.

“Am I dating? Oh yeah. I might be seeing someone. I will just say I’m very wrestling focused right now. My one true love is wrestling right now. But. Yeah. No, don’t be sliding in my DMs.” [H/T - ITRWrestling]

Check out her comments here:

Cameron is a rising star in the promotion and has shaken up the women's division with her comedic antics. Fans will hope she makes a quick return from her recent injury.

