"Your fat a** is still in good hands," says AEW star after non-PG moment with Anna Jay

A popular AEW star recently shared a non-PG moment with Anna Jay and has now made a funny comment about the same. The moment took place on Collision this past Saturday.
Harley Cameron has done amazing character work over the past year, making her a fan favorite. Last Saturday, on Collision, Cameron squared off with Megan Bayne in a competitive encounter. After Bayne captured the win, she continued attacking Harley along with her ally, Penelope Ford.
Nonetheless, Anna Jay showed up to even the odds, helping Cameron take out Bayne and Ford. Harley and Anna also shared a non-PG moment when the former patted Jay's backside.
The 31-year-old later shared the clip of the non-PG moment on X and sent the following message to Anna Jay:
"Don’t worry, @annajay___, your fat a** is still in good hands; this isn’t over!"
You can watch her post HERE
AEW star recently teased a big return
Harley Cameron teased the return of 'Mini Mone' two months ago after she disappeared. It was a Mercedes Mone puppet, which was made by the Australian during her feud with The CEO earlier this year. However, the doll disappeared after Cameron lost to Mercedes at Grand Slam: Australia in February.
Speaking on the Busted Open Radio in February, Harley Cameron said that fans may see 'Mini Mone' again, as they were a great team.
"I will say this: Mini Mone put on the battle of her life; she fought a good fight. The people were there behind her; I was there in her figuratively. We were a fantastic team, and I have to say you may see her again. You'll have to stay tuned; you'll have to watch AEW, and you'll have to find out!" she said.
Only time will tell what's next for Harley Cameron in All Elite Wrestling after she seemingly aligned with Anna Jay last Saturday.