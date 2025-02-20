Harley Cameron teases 'iconic' AEW return; major Mercedes Mone implications

Popular AEW star Harley Cameron recently dropped a tease regarding a potential return that could affect the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. Cameron has been winning fans' hearts with her work in All Elite Wrestling.

After seemingly struggling during her early AEW run, Harley Cameron finally managed to become a breakout star during her recent feud with Mercedes Mone. Ever since Cameron was announced as the challenger for Mone's TBS Title at Grand Slam: Australia, fans started rooting for her to dethrone The CEO.

Although Harley Cameron came up short at Grand Slam: Australia, her work with the iconic Mone puppet called Mini Mone helped her win fans over. After losing her title shot in Brisbane, Cameron has seemingly dropped her puppet angle, but viewers want to see it on TV again.

On the Busted Open podcast, Harley Cameron was asked whether fans could expect to see Mini Mone or other mini versions of stars in the future. In response, the Australian performer teased the return of the puppet angle, asking viewers to stay tuned.

"I will say this, Mini Mone put on the battle of her life, she fought a good fight. The people were there behind her, I was there in her figuratively. We were a fantastic team and I have to say you may see her again. You'll have to stay tuned, you'll have to watch AEW and you'll have to find out." [14:26 - 14:48]

The potential return of Mine Mone could be bad news for the TBS Champion, as Cameron used it to gain a psychological advantage over The CEO.

Harley Cameron's message after losing to Mercedes Mone

Fans in Australia were clearly supporting Harley Cameron to capture the TBS Championship from Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam 2025. Despite delivering a stellar performance, the upstart couldn't get the job done in her home country.

Cameron held her head high even after the loss as she sent the following message on X/Twitter:

"Just the beginning 😈 #feelthewrath," she wrote.

The Mercedes Mone feud could indeed be the beginning of Harley Cameron's rise to the top of the AEW women's division, as fans are behind her. Only time will tell what's next for the 31-year-old star.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

