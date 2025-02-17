Harley Cameron issues three-word statement after AEW Grand Slam loss

AEW star Harley Cameron shared a strong message on social media after suffering defeat at Grand Slam Australia. The Australian star has had a meteoric rise in AEW as fans connected with her.

The 31-year-old star challenged Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at Grand Slam Australia, the build to which was very intriguing. Harley introduced Mone Puppet to convince the CEO for a title shot, but the champion refused. However, after multiple encounters, the latter finally agreed. The bout between the two garnered incredible reactions from the crowd at the Australia show.

Harley Cameron delivered an incredible performance in her home country and many believed that she might actually win her first AEW title at the show. Unfortunately, she fell short and lost the match. Following the loss, she said that the journey was beginning, teasing huge things ahead for her.

"Just the beginning, #feelthewrath @AEW @StreamOnMax," she wrote.

Harley Cameron shares heartfelt message after the show

The Australian star was just inches away from dethroning the record-breaking TBS Champion, but the former couldn't defeat the extremely experienced Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam Australia.

While speaking backstage Exclusive, Harley Cameron claimed that she felt good despite losing the contest. Also, she appreciated Mercedes Mone for pushing her to the edge.

"This, like nothing's gonna change how this feels, it feels so good. Mate, I wish I won but you know it still feels really pretty good. Mercedes, you are amazing and I meant it when I said you push me to be better because I love wrestling so much. I love this industry, I love this company, and I just have a fire in me now. This is only just getting started. People, you are only just starting to feel the wrath, there's more to come."

It will be interesting to see what would be next for the 31-year-old star.

