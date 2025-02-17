  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Harley Cameron issues three-word statement after AEW Grand Slam loss

Harley Cameron issues three-word statement after AEW Grand Slam loss

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 17, 2025 04:00 GMT
Harley Cameron had a huge setback recently [Image Credit: star
Harley Cameron had a huge setback recently [Image Credit: star's Instagram]

AEW star Harley Cameron shared a strong message on social media after suffering defeat at Grand Slam Australia. The Australian star has had a meteoric rise in AEW as fans connected with her.

Ad

The 31-year-old star challenged Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at Grand Slam Australia, the build to which was very intriguing. Harley introduced Mone Puppet to convince the CEO for a title shot, but the champion refused. However, after multiple encounters, the latter finally agreed. The bout between the two garnered incredible reactions from the crowd at the Australia show.

Harley Cameron delivered an incredible performance in her home country and many believed that she might actually win her first AEW title at the show. Unfortunately, she fell short and lost the match. Following the loss, she said that the journey was beginning, teasing huge things ahead for her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Just the beginning, #feelthewrath @AEW @StreamOnMax," she wrote.
Ad

Harley Cameron shares heartfelt message after the show

The Australian star was just inches away from dethroning the record-breaking TBS Champion, but the former couldn't defeat the extremely experienced Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam Australia.

While speaking backstage Exclusive, Harley Cameron claimed that she felt good despite losing the contest. Also, she appreciated Mercedes Mone for pushing her to the edge.

"This, like nothing's gonna change how this feels, it feels so good. Mate, I wish I won but you know it still feels really pretty good. Mercedes, you are amazing and I meant it when I said you push me to be better because I love wrestling so much. I love this industry, I love this company, and I just have a fire in me now. This is only just getting started. People, you are only just starting to feel the wrath, there's more to come."
Ad

It will be interesting to see what would be next for the 31-year-old star.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी