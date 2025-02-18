Harley Cameron’s AEW Grand Slam performance sparks reaction from WWE legend

Harley Cameron has garnered a response from a WWE legend due to her impressive performance at AEW Grand Slam. This is proof that she is climbing the proverbial ladder.

Cameron took on Mercedes Mone in her home country of Australia in what was an exciting match. However, much to the disappointment of fans and Harley herself, she ultimately ended up on the losing side.

Despite being on the losing side, she has received rave reviews from both fans and wrestlers. One veteran who was impressed by her performance is none other than WWE legend and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes.

Taking to X/Twitter, he posted a picture of Harley Cameron from the match and wrote:

“Pretty proud of this young puppet. She did well!! 🤣.”

Harley Cameron was emotional after her loss to Mercedes Mone

The 31-year-old star really turned a page on her AEW career during her feud with Mercedes Mone. She gave it her all, and it was evident in her promos and, ultimately, her match.

So it was no surprise to anyone when she broke down after her loss to Mercedes but said that it was one of the best moments of her life. In a backstage promo, Harley Cameron said:

“Oh, I don't even know what to say. I think that was one of the best moments of my life and it didn't end up how I wanted but it's just the beginning, you know. Like it honestly is just the beginning. I left you so many years ago, no idea what was gonna happen, and just to come home today, and be in front of everyone I love and show that it all paid off.”

It is great to see her finally getting the recognition she deserves and also the fans showing her love. It's only a matter of time before she is pushed as a major star in the company.

