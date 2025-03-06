Disappointing update on 3-time champion's AEW status - Reports

A former AEW champion has been absent from TV for a while. New details have come to light regarding her status in the company.

Hikaru Shida was one of the stalwarts of the AEW women's division when the promotion first launched in 2019. She was prominently featured on Dynamite and even won the AEW Women's World Championship. However, in recent years, she has appeared less on TV and has been unable to regain the world title.

She had a chance to compete for the TBS Championship last year but was unsuccessful again. After a match against Kris Statlander on the November 20th episode of Dynamite, she has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV, leaving fans to wonder about her future with the company.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Hikaru Shida is still with All Elite Wrestling and remains under contract. However, she has not been present at Aall Elite Wrestling TV lately. The report further stated that a few people were surprised when she was not at the Worlds End PPV, even though she lives in Orlando.

Hikaru Shida shows off new look amid AEW absence

Hikaru Shida was once a dominant force in the All Elite Wrestling ring. She is the longest reigning Women's World Champion of all time, with a title reign that lasted 372 days. Hence, fans have been concerned about her recent absence from All Elite Wrestling TV. Despite that absence, she has been active on social media.

Recently, the former Women's World Champion posted a photo of herself with a new haircut. She captioned the post as follows:

"Helloooooo✋ Got my hair cut btw. #hikarushida," she wrote in the caption.

Check out her post here:

It will be interesting to see when Hikaru Shida will make her return to All Elite Wrestling TV in the future. It also remains to be seen if she will be able to regain the Women's World Title.

