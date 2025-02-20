[PHOTO] Hikaru Shida shows off new look amid AEW absence

Hikaru Shida has been away from AEW TV for a while. Amid her absence, she revealed her new hairdo.

Ad

Shida joined All Elite Wrestling in April 2019 and made her in-ring debut in May at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where she competed in a six-woman tag team match. The Japanese star is the longest-reigning All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion ever, as she once held the gold for 372 days.

The last time wrestling fans saw her in action in the Jacksonville-based promotion was on November 20, 2024. She had a singles match against Kris Statlander. A few hours ago, she shared a picture of herself on Instagram. Shida had gotten a new haircut.

Ad

Trending

"Helloooooo✋ Got my hair cut btw. #hikarushida," she wrote in the caption.

Check out her latest post below.

Ad

The 36-year-old star is not a full-time performer in the Tony Khan-led All Elite Wrestling. She seemingly has a flexible schedule, and her contract allows her to pursue other projects in Japan.

AEW legend Sting also underwent a massive look change

Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida is not the only one who has undergone a drastic look change. AEW legend Sting looked almost unrecognizable in one of his latest photos. The Icon's picture is making the rounds on social media. In the photo, he was sporting a grey goatee.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Vigilante is a very popular name in the pro wrestling industry. He has worked for top promotions like WCW, Total Nonstop Action, and WWE. He was in All Elite Wrestling for years before he hung up his wrestling boots following the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

Despite retiring from in-ring competition, Stinger is still associated with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Last year in October, the WWE Hall of Famer announced that he had signed a new multi-year legends contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE