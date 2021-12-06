"The wrong guy won" – WCW veteran slams finish of Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo Atlanta Street Fight match

Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo's brutal Atlanta Street Fight from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The match ended controversially after Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, showed up. She lit a table in the ring on fire for Cody to execute a suplex on Andrade. However, despite suplexing his opponent, Cody crashed through the flaming table.

Cody quickly got back to his feet and pinned Andrade. The finish has attracted criticism from many corners, with WCW veteran Disco Inferno blasting it on the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

Disco Inferno said it made little sense for Cody to win after going through the table. He added that the way the spot was executed, Andrade should have pinned Cody for the win:

"Cody literally suplexed himself through the table, and he was the one who got up and pinned Andrade. The wrong guy won the match! Andrade should have pinned Cody because Cody's the one who went through the flaming table. This finish is botched. The way they executed that move, Andrade should have covered Cody."

Vince Russo had a hilarious take on the Cody Rhodes' spot from AEW Dynamite

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer made a hilarious comment about the fiasco on AEW Dynamite. Vince Russo said if his wife had done what Brandi Rhodes did during the match, the two would have parted ways the very next day:

"I'm just curious if I was involved in that match, and my wife came down and ordered me to put myself through a flame, we'd be divorced the next day."

Going by the hostile reaction Cody Rhodes received following his win over Andrade, it remains to be seen if he finally embraces the crowd reception and turns heel in AEW.

