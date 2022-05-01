"It brings them down to his level" - Disco Inferno feels AEW is hurting two former WWE Champions' credibility as top stars

Disco Inferno and Konnan recently blasted AEW for associating Wheeler Yuta with The Blackpool Combat Club.

At Revolution 2022, William Regal made a shocking debut following a bloody battle between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. The former NXT General Manager became an instrument in the two men joining forces. The group later began calling themselves The Blackpool Combat Club.

Weeks later, Regal recruited a 25-year-old rising star in Wheeler Yuta to the faction after the latter pushed Moxley to his limit during a match on AEW Rampage. Since evolving into a three-man group, The BCC has conquered everyone in its path.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan compared the alliance between Christian Cage and Jurassic Express to The Blackpool Combat Club, asserting that the two respective teams have no chemistry.

The WCW legend feels Yuta came off as an odd member of the BCC:

"Did you see the promo they did later on in the show, and it was like Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian. They look like they have zero chemistry, like what is Christian even doing there? That's how I see The Blackpool Combat Club. Cool name, but it's like Moxley, yes. Danielson, yes. Yuta, what? I still don't get it. They're like shoving him," Konnan said. [08:48]

Disco Inferno chimed in and added that Yuta doesn't have the same credentials and charisma as Danielson and Moxley. Inferno thinks the company, in an attempt to make Yuta a breakout star, could end up damaging Mox and Danielson's credibility:

"Moxley and Danielson are veterans with personalities and they look vicious in what they do because they're kind of like a little, they're trying to, they're wrestling rougher. And I'm buying it because they have the body language. They're stiff. They're snug (...) Like Wheeler Yuta has none of that. Like he doesn't have like everything, he's trying to look like a bada** is coming across very contrived and very forced (...) Because here's what it does, it does not bring Wheeler Yuta up to their level, and it brings them down to his level. He's not ready for it." [09:32]

You can check out the full episode below:

The Blackpool Combat Club will be in action on AEW Dynamite next week

Hot off the heels of their triumph over The Factory on Dynamite this week, the trio of Yuta, Moxley, and Bryan will face another formidable challenge next Wednesday.

The Blackpool Combat Club is scheduled to take on The Blade, The Butcher, and Angelico in a trios match.

With momentum on their side, The BCC will look to push their winning record to 4-0. With AEW Double or Nothing 2022 fast approaching, the stable looks to be gaining momentum for whatever challenge they'll face at the event.

