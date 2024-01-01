Disco Inferno blasts AEW's media scrums following Worlds End

WCW veteran Disco Inferno made an interesting claim regarding the media that were present last night for the media scrum after Worlds End featuring Tony Khan and several other AEW stars.

The media scrums usually happen at the end of the pay-per-views, where for around an hour or two, Khan addresses the media present and gives them a platform to ask him and the main stars of the pay-per-view relevant questions and queries.

On Twitter, Disco Inferno claimed that the media present during the scrums are in no way actual media. He believed them to be simply VIPs who won meet and greets with Tony Khan and the other stars present.

He could have based on the decorum, the questions asked, and the overall feel of the entire forum.

"The wrestling media at the AEW scrums aren't media by any stretch of the imagination. They are AEW VIP meet and greet fans. Nothing more than that."

Tony Khan says AEW will be very active in free agency in 2024

During the aforementioned media scrum, Tony Khan addressed the Bidding War of 2024. This was simply a proverbial war between major promotions, following several big names across the industry hitting free agency.

Khan claimed that he would be active in free agency, saying that he has many cards up his sleeve. AEW has started strong, as they signed Will Ospreay a month and a half ago.

"I plan to be very active in free agency. I, in 2024, have a lot of cards up my sleeve. So it's good to know that you [Toni Storm] are out there looking for the toughest competition, including Miss Wendi Richter," Khan said.

Tony Khan's presentation of himself, along with the entire vibe of the media scrums does indeed seem informal, but according to Disco Inferno, it is so much more than that and does not seem like a forum with the media.

